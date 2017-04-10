Feeling Down? Try Smoking Tangerine Biscotti by Pruf Cultivar

Strain: Tangerine Biscotti Parentage: Tangie x Girl Scout Cookies Grower: Pruf Cultivar Cannabinoid Content: 22.38% THC, 0.14% CBD Each morning when I wake up, because I'm often the first to rise at my house, I'm greeted by whining cats who want their breakfast. And each morning, because I'm a pushover, I begrudgingly toss a cup of kibble in their bowl and rush out for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.