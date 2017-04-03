Experience Lake Oswego's iron beginnings: History Center & Museum opens Saturday
A humble worker's cottage now contains clues to Lake Oswego's captivating history. Iron built this city south of Portland and starting Saturday, April 8, the doors to the restored Iron Worker's Cottage, at 40 Wilbur St., will open to the public.
