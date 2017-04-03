Easter 2017: Where to find Easter egg hunts in the Portland area
In anticipation of Easter, many organizations are holding egg hunts for kids beginning this weekend and continuing right up through the holiday on April 16. Here's a list in chronological order. Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District hosts the Underwater Egg Hunt from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the pool at Conestoga Recreation Center, 9985 S.W. 125th Ave., Beaverton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|3 hr
|yagrov hep
|289
|6 hr
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|6 hr
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Thu
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC