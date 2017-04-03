Easter 2017: Where to find Easter egg hunts in the Portland area

In anticipation of Easter, many organizations are holding egg hunts for kids beginning this weekend and continuing right up through the holiday on April 16. Here's a list in chronological order. Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District hosts the Underwater Egg Hunt from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the pool at Conestoga Recreation Center, 9985 S.W. 125th Ave., Beaverton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.