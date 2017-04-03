Brazen groups of teens fight at Mall ...

Brazen groups of teens fight at Mall 205 and across street from police precinct

11 hrs ago

Portland police have responded to two fights on two consecutive evenings near Mall 205, East Precinct and the East Portland Community Center. For the past two consecutive evenings, police have responded to large groups of teens fighting in and around Mall 205 in Southeast Portland.

Comments made yesterday: 21,437

