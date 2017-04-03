Brazen groups of teens fight at Mall 205 and across street from police precinct
Portland police have responded to two fights on two consecutive evenings near Mall 205, East Precinct and the East Portland Community Center. For the past two consecutive evenings, police have responded to large groups of teens fighting in and around Mall 205 in Southeast Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|11 hr
|yagrov hep
|289
|14 hr
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|14 hr
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Thu
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC