Bookmarks: New releases focus on Mount St. Helens, the benefits of bicycling

12 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Mount St. Helens: Portland author Elizabeth Rusch has updated her children's book " Will it Blow ? Become a Volcano Detective at Mount St. Helens" . The book, which was an Oregon Book Award finalist in 2007 casts its readers as detectives hot on the trail of an unpredictable suspect.

