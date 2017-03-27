Bookmarks: New releases focus on Mount St. Helens, the benefits of bicycling
Mount St. Helens: Portland author Elizabeth Rusch has updated her children's book " Will it Blow ? Become a Volcano Detective at Mount St. Helens" . The book, which was an Oregon Book Award finalist in 2007 casts its readers as detectives hot on the trail of an unpredictable suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|10 hr
|peee owed
|2,418
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC