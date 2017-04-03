Bookmarks: 4 new children's books wit...

Bookmarks: 4 new children's books with Portland inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Portland is well represented in a new batch of children's books this spring that feature local author and illustrator Charise Mericle Harper and illustrators Johanna Wright and Tracy Subisak. Portland author and illustrator Charise Mericle Harper is among those teaming up with top-selling children's author Mo Willems for his new series for early readers, Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! Her book is titled " The Good For Nothing Button " .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) Fri yagrov hep 289
Fri Bardanes 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Fri Bardanes 2,419
Lookin for that medicine Apr 6 Friendz23 13
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Apr 6 concerned 80
Blueberries Are on Deck! !! Apr 3 Opie013 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Apr 3 Opie013 13
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC