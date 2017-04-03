Bookmarks: 4 new children's books with Portland inspiration

Portland is well represented in a new batch of children's books this spring that feature local author and illustrator Charise Mericle Harper and illustrators Johanna Wright and Tracy Subisak. Portland author and illustrator Charise Mericle Harper is among those teaming up with top-selling children's author Mo Willems for his new series for early readers, Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! Her book is titled " The Good For Nothing Button " .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.