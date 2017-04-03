a Detour Down the Rabbit Hole
Gracefully moving bellies and all the curiosity of Lewis Carroll's beloved "Alice in Wonderland" book will come together, fittingly, at Aladdin Theater on April 9. The Los Angeles-based company Bellydance Evolution will dance their way through the tale much like a ballet, featuring a cast of 25 international performers in elaborate costumes and choreography. It's the group's farewell tour of the production, having performed it for the past two years across 20 countries.
