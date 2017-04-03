a Detour Down the Rabbit Hole

14 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Gracefully moving bellies and all the curiosity of Lewis Carroll's beloved "Alice in Wonderland" book will come together, fittingly, at Aladdin Theater on April 9. The Los Angeles-based company Bellydance Evolution will dance their way through the tale much like a ballet, featuring a cast of 25 international performers in elaborate costumes and choreography. It's the group's farewell tour of the production, having performed it for the past two years across 20 countries.

