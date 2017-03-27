A better use for $11 million: Letter to the editor
I live in the Rockwood neighborhood and work as a chef in downtown Portland. I ride the MAX almost daily and witness the intimidation and misuse of power that both Tri-Met ticket checkers and transit police visit upon people of color and the homeless.
