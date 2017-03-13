Woman shot, injured in Northeast Portland
A 49-year-old woman was shot in a leg Friday morning in the area of Northeast Mallory Avenue and Beech Street, Portland police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was brought to a Portland hospital with the non-life-threatening injury following the 3:24 a.m. call to police.
