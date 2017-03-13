Why Portland anarchists are patching potholed streets
How rough are Portland's roads? So bad that a group of self-described anarchists are taking things into their own hands. Pitting the city's two mottos -- the unofficial "Keep Portland Weird" and the municipal "The City That Works" -- against one another, a group calling itself Portland Anarchist Road Care says state neglect is to blame for the condition of the streets.
