Wheeler grapples with new style of protests
Although Portland has a long history of political protest, Mayor Ted Wheeler is grappling with something the city has never experienced before - repeated disruption of City Council meetings that are preventing day-to-day from getting done. The council is scheduled to vote on Wheeler's proposal to give the presiding officer specific authority to expel those who repeatedly disrupt council meetings for up to 60 days.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Opie013
|18
|Lookin for that medicine
|19 hr
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
