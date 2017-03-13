Wheeler grapples with new style of pr...

Wheeler grapples with new style of protests

Read more: Portland Tribune

Although Portland has a long history of political protest, Mayor Ted Wheeler is grappling with something the city has never experienced before - repeated disruption of City Council meetings that are preventing day-to-day from getting done. The council is scheduled to vote on Wheeler's proposal to give the presiding officer specific authority to expel those who repeatedly disrupt council meetings for up to 60 days.

