West Burnside reopens after landslide
After a landslide closed the road for several days , West Burnside Street reopened Friday morning, Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said. The largest landslide in Portland this season closed the road between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Southwest Barnes Road on March 15. The landslide covered the road and partially buried a car.
