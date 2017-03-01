Washington Park parking problems will...

Washington Park parking problems will continue over summer

21 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

While the number of park visitors and Portlanders living around Washington Park increases, parking has taken a hit from the ongoing Water Bureau reservoir project. The project will seismically strengthen water infrastructure on the city's west side, but will eliminate 220 parking spaces through March 2018.

