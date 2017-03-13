Wasabi Sushi Set to Open Brick and Mortar in SE Portland
Alex Naung has spent the last 12 years rolling sushi-most recently in Hawaii-but he says he always wanted to provide quality sushi at affordable prices. When he opened his first food cart, Wasabi Sushi PDX at the Happy Valley Station pod, in November of 2015, he did just that: Classic rolls there cost between $5 and $7 each.
