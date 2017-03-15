Video: Nazis Thrown Out Of Portland's...

Video: Nazis Thrown Out Of Portland's Lucky Lab Beer Hall

18 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

WW has obtained footage of a tense standoff between a group of self-professed Nazis and the outnumbered Sunday-night shift at a neighborhood bar, the Lucky Lab Beer Hall in Northwest Portland. On March 12m the Lucky Lab staff eighty-sixed a group calling themselves "national socialists"-that is, Nazis-who had been recruiting at the bar.

