Uber revelations demand a hard cold e...

Uber revelations demand a hard cold eye from Portland City Hall: Editorial Agenda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Uber's relationship with Portland is based on combat. In December 2014, the ride-sharing service commenced operations in the city before it had gained the regulatory approval to do so, throwing former Mayor Charlie Hales and officials into testy negotiations before the Council swiftly voted 3-2 to grant Uber clearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Tue Opie013 18
Lookin for that medicine Mar 13 KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Multnomah County was issued at March 15 at 1:58PM PDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Ireland
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC