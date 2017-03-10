Tugboat, Downtown Portland's Oldest Craft Brewery, Severely Damaged By Fire
Tugboat Brewing, downtown's oldest craft brewery, is severely damaged after a fire at the upstairs Stewart Apartments on Southwest Broadway, and has had to close for repairs. Emergency responders were called at 5 am Friday morning to a fire at the former Stewart Apartments, where smoke was billowing out of one of the rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Opie013
|7
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC