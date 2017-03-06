Trump's new order: A 'Muslim ban in sheep's clothing'

On Capitol Hill, the new travel ban neither appeases critics, nor distracts from the latest questions about Trump's sanity U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 3, 2017. President Donald Trump resurrected his temporary and arbitrary ban on students, scientists and sufferers who seek admission to the United States from six Muslim countries-down from seven in a hat-tip to the Iraqis whose families have died in the hundreds of thousands on the anvil of American hubris.

