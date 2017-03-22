TriMet $1.2 billion budget calls for added bus service, more money for maintenance
TriMet's board of directors on Wednesday advanced a $1.2 billion budget that would increase service, launch the agency's Hop Fastpass electronic fare system and improve system reliability. There's no fare increase, but it does include an additional $24.1 million in payroll tax receipts -- a 7.1 percent increase -- partially due to the higher tax rate being phased in through 2026, and partially due to higher wages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|KOOPAH
|20
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mar 13
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC