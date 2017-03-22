TriMet $1.2 billion budget calls for ...

TriMet $1.2 billion budget calls for added bus service, more money for maintenance

TriMet's board of directors on Wednesday advanced a $1.2 billion budget that would increase service, launch the agency's Hop Fastpass electronic fare system and improve system reliability. There's no fare increase, but it does include an additional $24.1 million in payroll tax receipts -- a 7.1 percent increase -- partially due to the higher tax rate being phased in through 2026, and partially due to higher wages.

