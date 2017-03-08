Top U.S. Marine vows accountability, asks victims to come forward
The top U.S. Marine made an impassioned plea on Friday for women who may have been affected by a growing scandal involving the sharing of nude photos of women to come forward with their complaints, and vowed to hold those involved accountable. The Marine Corps has been rattled by a scandal involving a private Facebook group called "Marines United" and its surreptitious distribution of explicit images of women in the armed forces - often with obscene, misogynist commentary.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|6 hr
|Opie013
|11
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Sat
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
