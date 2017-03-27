Things to Do This Week: March 27-30
The last week of March is going to have some sunshine, dammit. If the sun doesn't wanna come out, Portland will provide its own light and warmth, be it a stand-up set from the brilliant Ali Wong , Kate Tempest blowing minds through unrestrained verbosity, Mic Check lighting up the hip-hop community, Revolution Comedy pushing change through laughter, and the Hollywood sharing the story of a humble father and his gentle son, slaughtering the shit out of every evil thing that crosses their path .
