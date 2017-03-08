Things to Do Film: March 10-16

Things to Do Film: March 10-16

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

Before I Fall Before I Fall hits the necessary marks for a teen movie: It's got a sophisticated enough conceit adults will like, an actor who can emote , and a good soundtrack . I was thoroughly sold on its Groundhog Day gambit almost all the way through, although the movie's ethos definitely holds a teenage girl to a higher moral standard than Bill Murray, which seems unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 5 hr Kamala 76
Lookin for that medicine Tue Olskool 6
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 08 at 8:00PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC