Things to Do Film: March 10-16
Before I Fall Before I Fall hits the necessary marks for a teen movie: It's got a sophisticated enough conceit adults will like, an actor who can emote , and a good soundtrack . I was thoroughly sold on its Groundhog Day gambit almost all the way through, although the movie's ethos definitely holds a teenage girl to a higher moral standard than Bill Murray, which seems unfair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Kamala
|76
|Lookin for that medicine
|Tue
|Olskool
|6
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC