Theatre Vertigo to Present a Maze by Rob Handel
Theatre Vertigo presents A Maze by Rob Handel , directed by Nate Cohen, running Friday, April 14 through Saturday, May 13, playing Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm . There are two kinds of mazes: the kind where you try to get through and out the other side, and the kind where you try to get to the center.
