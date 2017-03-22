The Third Eye, one of Portland's oldest head shops, to close
A steady trickle of customers came through the Third Eye Shoppe on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard to browse the bongs, vaporizers and crystals. Some picked up an item or two, but most came to say goodbye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|KOOPAH
|20
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mar 13
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC