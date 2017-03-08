The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurants Opening This Spring
Spring 2017 is looking pretty promising for Portland diners, and the most noteworthy news might just be how many newcomers are headed toward the city-Alto Bajo, Can Font, Jackrabbit, and Schilling Cider House are all preparing to import into town how they do things in the kitchen and behind the bar. That said, there are plenty of homegrown talents opening new spots, too, including Pok Pok's Andy Ricker and Roe's Trent Pierce.
