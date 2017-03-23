The Killing of Quanice Hayes by offic...

The Killing of Quanice Hayes by officer Andrew Hearst - AMA

1 hr ago

The Grand Jury decision not to indict Portland Police Officer Andrew Hearst for the killing of 17-year-old teenager Quanice Hayes is like a recorder repeated over and over again especially when it comes to Black Lives. The District Attorney and Grand Juries have never indicted a White Police Officer for killing or using excessive force against a Black person or Latino in the history of the City of Portland.

