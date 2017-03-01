The 10th POWFest Celebrates Women Filmmakers With 78 Films Over Four Days
This year's guest of honor is Cheryl Dunne, the first out, black lesbian filmmaker to make a film about black lesbian women. Portland plays home to film festivals large and small, but most don't regularly attract major Hollywood names like Catherine Hardwicke and Kathryn Bigelow .
