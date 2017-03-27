Suspect in Vancouver killing of 2 men arrested in Portland

A 31-year-old man was arrested in North Portland Thursday on suspicion of killing two men in a Vancouver home on March 19. Arkangel D. Howard is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to Vancouver police. He is awaiting extradition to Clark County to face charges related to the deaths of 37-year-old Allen J. Collins and 42-year-old Jason D. Benton.

