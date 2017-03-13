Suspect arrest in 2016 kidnap, attempted rape in Eastmoreland
The victim told police she fought and screamed and was able to break away from the suspect and run. Portland police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the June 2016 kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman in Southeast Portland.
