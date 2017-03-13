Stadium expansion

Design advice is pending for an expansion to Providence Park at 1844 S.W. Morrison St. The applicant proposes an expansion to the stadium's east side, with a design that engages the sidewalk on Southwest 18th Avenue - including a covered arcade, four new levels and a new roof. The applicant is Mike Golub of Peregrine Sports LLC, and the owner is the city of Portland.

