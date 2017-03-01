Speed limit on Outer Division reduced...

Speed limit on Outer Division reduced from 35 to 30 miles per hour

Read more: Portland Tribune

The Portland City Council voted unanimously Thursday to lower the speed limit on Southeast Division between 82nd and 174th from 35 to 30 miles per house. The change will be effective after the Portland Bureau of Transportation finishes switching speed limit signs in that section of what it terms Outer Division.

