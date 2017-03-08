Speed Cameras Have Finally Been Installed on Two of Portland's Most Dangerous Streets
Speed-detection cameras that were installed earlier this week are now in effect on the major East Portland crash corridors of Southeast 122nd Avenue and outer Southeast Division Street-two of the city's most dangerous roads. According to PBOT , the rate of pedestrian crashes on Southeast 122nd Avenue is about 50 percent higher than the citywide average.
