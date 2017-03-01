Shipwreck launches with fish house classics, 'island-y' cocktails

Later this month, bartender-about-town Eric Nelson will launch Shipwreck, a new pop-up with dive-bar seafood and "island-y" cocktails at Jacqueline, the overachieving Clinton neighborhood fish house. You might know Nelson as the former bar manager at Expatriate -- the Arranged Marriage cocktail was his -- or from his stints at Laurelhurst Market and Trifecta .

