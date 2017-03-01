Shipwreck launches with fish house classics, 'island-y' cocktails
Later this month, bartender-about-town Eric Nelson will launch Shipwreck, a new pop-up with dive-bar seafood and "island-y" cocktails at Jacqueline, the overachieving Clinton neighborhood fish house. You might know Nelson as the former bar manager at Expatriate -- the Arranged Marriage cocktail was his -- or from his stints at Laurelhurst Market and Trifecta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|strips
|17 hr
|doncaballero
|1
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|18 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Wed
|Switters416
|16
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Wed
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC