Serial public masturbator arrested on new charge week after conviction

A sex offender with a history of public masturbation was arrested after police say he followed a woman in a Portland baby products store while inappropriately touching himself last month. William J. Wimberly Jr, 23, is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of public indecency, Portland police said Monday.

