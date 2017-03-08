Rukaiyah Adams Traveled From Northeas...

Rukaiyah Adams Traveled From Northeast Portland to Wall Street. Now She's Come Home to Fix Her City.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

On many afternoons, Rukaiyah Adams laces on bright pink Brooks sneakers and runs through the city she came home to change. The afternoon run has been part of Adams' schedule since she moved back to Portland from New York City six years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 20 hr Olskool 6
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,415
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 07 at 8:00PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC