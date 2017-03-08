Resident who shot home intruder dead was justified, grand jury finds
A 46-year-old man was justified in killing a home intruder who investigators say broke into his Southeast Portland house last year to rob him, a grand jury found. The grand jury last week determined that Robert Chambers was acting in self-defense on July 14 when he shot Anthony James Lazarides , 30, sometime before 1 a.m. But the grand jury indicted Chambers for another crime -- being a felon in possession of a firearm.
