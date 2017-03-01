R.I.P. Lincoln restaurant in North Po...

R.I.P. Lincoln restaurant in North Portland

Read more: OregonLive.com

Celebrity chef Jenn Louis plans to close her one-time flagship restaurant, Lincoln, on March 18, reopening one week later with a new Israeli concept in the same North Portland space, according to Eater PDX . The new restaurant, Ray, will focus on Israeli cuisine, similar to Louis' previously announced downtown Los Angeles project , which now appears to be off.

