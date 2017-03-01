R.I.P. Lincoln restaurant in North Portland
Celebrity chef Jenn Louis plans to close her one-time flagship restaurant, Lincoln, on March 18, reopening one week later with a new Israeli concept in the same North Portland space, according to Eater PDX . The new restaurant, Ray, will focus on Israeli cuisine, similar to Louis' previously announced downtown Los Angeles project , which now appears to be off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|15 hr
|Switters416
|16
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|19 hr
|Gail
|2
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|20 hr
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC