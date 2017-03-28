Public Enemy logo
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum fired investigator James R. Williams in August, almost a year after he reported to his bosses that Erious Johnson Jr., director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, used the Black Lives Matter hashtag and tweeted about the rap group Public Enemy. The matter became public Nov. 10 , when the Urban League of Portland, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and other groups wrote to Rosenblum asking for an investigation into the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mon
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Sun
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Sun
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC