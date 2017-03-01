Portland's new housing stock is tilting to Accessory Dwelling Units
Portland's new housing stock is getting miniaturized, with builders planning nearly as many accessory dwelling units as regular single-family houses. Newly released data show the city issued 615 building permits for new accessory dwelling units or ADUs in 2016, approaching the 867 permits issued for regular houses.
