Portland's new housing stock is tilting to Accessory Dwelling Units

14 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Portland's new housing stock is getting miniaturized, with builders planning nearly as many accessory dwelling units as regular single-family houses. Newly released data show the city issued 615 building permits for new accessory dwelling units or ADUs in 2016, approaching the 867 permits issued for regular houses.

Portland, OR

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,582

