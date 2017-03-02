Portland's first unsanctioned, virtual stage race starts this weekend
This weekend a new type of cycling event will start on the streets in and around Portland. It's called La Boucle Des Roses and it's unlike anything we've heard of before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|strips
|2 hr
|doncaballero
|1
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|23 hr
|Switters416
|16
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Wed
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC