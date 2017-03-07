Portland's Cover Bands Reimagine Rock...

Portland's Cover Bands Reimagine Rock 'N' Roll's Most Insane Urban Legends

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

This weekend, Portland-based Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing are re-creating one of rock music's most famous urban legends at the Wonder Ballroom. According to lore, Pink Floyd's mega-hit album The Dark Side of the Moon synchronizes perfectly with the film The Wizard of Oz , leading to speculation that the album was inspired by the 1939 film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 9 hr Olskool 6
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Feb 23 FSM 2,416
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 07 at 8:00PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC