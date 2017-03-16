Portland's BDSM Sex Club Coffee Shop ...

Portland's BDSM Sex Club Coffee Shop Will Not Open As Planned

It turns out that Portland won't be getting it's first BDSM coffee shop, after all-at least, not the one we thought we'd get. Back in July 2016, WW reported that the Moonfyre Cafe, planned to be open by last September the Catalyst space on SE Foster Road, which bills itself as "Portland's place for sex-positive events and education," and hosts classes on orgies and gang-bangs.

