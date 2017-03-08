Portland Used To Be Home to Eighteen ...

Portland Used To Be Home to Eighteen Adult Movie Theaters. Here's Where They Used to Be.

In our city of squeaky-clean fast-casual food spots, pun-name craft beer, and opulent new apartment blocks on every corner, it's becoming increasingly tougher to remember a time when Portland was a rough-and-tumble backwater. But just a few decades ago, an economically depressed 1970s Portland was home to scores of dirty bookstores, dirty theaters, dirty massage parlors and something called "lotion studios."

