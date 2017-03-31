Portland Story Theater's Urban Tellers Brings the Stories of Immigrants and Refugees to Life
Portland Story Theater is thrilled to be creating a very special edition of Urban Tellers, featuring the real, true stories of immigrants and refugees now living in Portland, Oregon. Our goal is to address the 'othering' that has escalated in our country by humanizing and building connection within our urban community.
