Portland Restaurants Celebrate International Women's Day 2017
Some Portland restaurants, cafes, and bars are observing International Women's Day today, with food and drink specials and lots of red attire. So far, it doesn't appear many, if any, are closing their doors to observe the A Day Without A Woman strike.
