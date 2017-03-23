Portland police seek help finding mom, 17, and son, 4 months
Portland police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son. Naseria Monique Thomas and her son, Davon Donaldson, were last seen in the area of 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street after she left a supervised visit with her son, taking him with her, according to a police news release.
