Portland pays $525,000 to bicyclist hit by a truck in city bike lane

12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Portland City Council unanimously awarded a bicyclist and his wife $525,000 Wednesday for damages they incurred when he was severely injured by a pickup truck while biking in a city bike lane. The truck struck Michael Cooley in June 2013 when he was riding his bike home from work on North Interstate Avenue.

