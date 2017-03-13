Portland man gathers over 300,000 signatures to 'remove healthcare subsidies' for Congress
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Daniel Jimenez, 30, says he lost his father to cancer several years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Opie013
|18
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mon
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC