Portland man gathers over 300,000 sig...

Portland man gathers over 300,000 signatures to 'remove healthcare subsidies' for Congress

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Daniel Jimenez, 30, says he lost his father to cancer several years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) 15 hr Opie013 18
Lookin for that medicine Mon KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC