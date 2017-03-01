Portland homeowners could have to cut...

Portland homeowners could have to cut down city's trees

Read more: OregonLive.com

Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau's Urban Forestry told Rita Snodgrass and Kathleen Ward to cut down two trees near Multnomah Boulevard.( The Portland City Council is slated to vote Wednesday to approve a tree rule, buried in a series of technical fixes to city code, that would expand Portland property owners' liability for maintaining trees on publicly owned property. This code change could cost property owners like Kathleen Ward, Rita Snodgrass and their neighbors as much as $3,500.

