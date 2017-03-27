Portland cop says Quanice Hayes appeared to reach for waist after several warnings

The police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy during a Northeast Portland armed robbery response testified he warned the teen several times to keep his hands away from his waist before firing three times, killing the teen, grand jury transcripts released Monday show. Officer Andrew Hearst said he heard other officers tell Quanice Hayes to keep his hands up, but they only appeared halfway extended, he told a Multnomah County grand jury recently.

